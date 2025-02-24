General Staff: there have been 69 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders and suffer significant losses in manpower and equipment. In total, 69 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.

Current situation on the front on February 24

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border settlements are suffering from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular Shevchenkove, Malushyne, Velyka Pysarivka, Pokrovka, Oleksandrivka, Luhivka, Bila Bereza, Tymofiivka in Sumy region; Kamyanka in Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, our defenders are repelling an enemy assault in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out nine assault operations near Petropavlivka and Zagryzove. Six clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked four times near the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Borivska Andriyivka, and Novolubivka.

Defense forces repel one Russian attack near Stupochky in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked seven times near Toretsk and Krymske. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 20 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Promyn, Pokrovsk, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriivka and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 17 attacks, three clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks near Konstantinopol and Burlatske, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders repelled one attack near Novopil.

With the support of attack aircraft, the enemy today attacked the settlement of Kamianske in the Orikhiv direction.