Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed hundreds of Russian equipment within 24 hours

During February 22, 112 combat clashes took place on the front. The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1,180 Russian invaders and destroyed over 250 units of enemy equipment.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 23, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/23/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 867,180 (+1,180) people;

tanks — 10,168 (+7) units;

armored combat vehicles — 21,151 (+12) units;

artillery systems — 23,582 (+54) units;

MLRS — 1,296 (+1) units;

Air defense means — 1,081 (+1) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 26,428 (+117) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 38,334 (+91) units;

Special equipment — 3,757 (+3) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 81 air strikes, dropping 135 CABs.

Moreover, the Russian army carried out over 5,300 strikes and used 2,785 kamikaze drones for attacks.