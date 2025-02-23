Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed hundreds of Russian equipment within 24 hours
Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed hundreds of Russian equipment within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of February 23, 2025
During February 22, 112 combat clashes took place on the front. The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1,180 Russian invaders and destroyed over 250 units of enemy equipment.

  • Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted and struck key command posts, personnel and equipment concentrations, as well as artillery pieces of the invading Russian army.
  • The data from the battle showcase the fierce resistance put up by the Ukrainian troops against the Russian forces, resulting in substantial losses for the invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 23, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/23/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 867,180 (+1,180) people;

  • tanks — 10,168 (+7) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,151 (+12) units;

  • artillery systems — 23,582 (+54) units;

  • MLRS — 1,296 (+1) units;

  • Air defense means — 1,081 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 26,428 (+117) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 38,334 (+91) units;

  • Special equipment — 3,757 (+3) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 81 air strikes, dropping 135 CABs.

Moreover, the Russian army carried out over 5,300 strikes and used 2,785 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck two command posts, 15 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, and two artillery pieces of the invaders.

