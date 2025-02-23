Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 267 drones
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 267 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
At 7:00 PM on February 22, the aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. Most of the enemy targets were neutralized thanks to the coordinated work of air defense forces.

  • Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare units were involved in destroying enemy targets.
  • Various regions like Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Odessa were affected by the enemy attack.

This time, the Russians launched 267 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea, as well as 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, it was confirmed that 138 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In addition, it is indicated that 119 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences), three of them flew towards Belarus, one to Russia.

The Dnipropetrovsk region, Odessa region, Poltava region, Kyiv region, and Zaporizhia region came under enemy attack.

