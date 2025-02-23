Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 267 drones

At 7:00 PM on February 22, the aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. Most of the enemy targets were neutralized thanks to the coordinated work of air defense forces.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 22-23 — first details

This time, the Russians launched 267 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea, as well as 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, it was confirmed that 138 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In addition, it is indicated that 119 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences), three of them flew towards Belarus, one to Russia.