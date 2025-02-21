Syrsky announced the number of Russian occupiers neutralized by the AFU since the beginning of 2025

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, reported the total number of Russian occupiers neutralized by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in January-February 2025.

The AFU neutralized over 74,000 Russian soldiers in 2 months

Thanks to the coordinated combat work of all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the year, the total losses of the occupiers in manpower have exceeded 74 thousand people.

The Commander-in-Chief thanked the Ukrainian soldiers for their steadfastness and courage.

