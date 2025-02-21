Syrsky announced the number of Russian occupiers neutralized by the AFU since the beginning of 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Syrsky announced the number of Russian occupiers neutralized by the AFU since the beginning of 2025

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Читати українською

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, reported the total number of Russian occupiers neutralized by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in January-February 2025.

Points of attention

  • Over 74,000 Russian soldiers have been neutralized by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in January-February 2025, showcasing their strength and effectiveness in combat.
  • The Ukrainian army has sustained significant losses with approximately 864,860 people wounded and killed since the start of the Russian invasion.
  • The coordinated combat efforts of all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have been crucial in achieving successful outcomes in the fight against the aggressor.

The AFU neutralized over 74,000 Russian soldiers in 2 months

Thanks to the coordinated combat work of all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the year, the total losses of the occupiers in manpower have exceeded 74 thousand people.

The Commander-in-Chief thanked the Ukrainian soldiers for their steadfastness and courage.

The fight continues! Glory to Ukraine!

In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor country's army has lost about 864,860 people wounded and killed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses of the Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO updated Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine
The Russian army continues to lose more and more soldiers and equipment
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses of the Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?