General Staff: there have been 58 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The invaders do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the Russian Federation. The areas of the settlements of Turya, Starykove, Velyka Pysarivka, Studenok, Chernatske were under enemy airstrikes. The areas under airstrikes were Glukhiv, Mykolaivka, Semenivka, Masheve.

Two assault actions of the invaders took place towards Vovchansk and Dvorichnaya in the Kharkiv direction. Enemy aircraft dropped KABs on Vovchanski Khutory.

The enemy has tried three times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Petropavlivka and Zagryzove in the Kupyansk direction , and one battle is ongoing.

In the Liman direction, the aggressor attacks in the Kolodyazy area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Chasovy Yar, and another attack is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the Toretsk and Krymske areas five times. Three clashes are still ongoing.