General Staff: there have been 58 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 58. The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular dropping KABs, and carry out ground attacks. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding the lines and taking necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of the defense.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported 58 combat clashes with the Russian army, highlighting the ongoing conflict along the front line.
- The occupiers continue to use aviation, ground attacks, and artillery to target various regions, including Kharkiv, in their aggressive actions.
- Ukrainian forces are actively defending their positions, repelling enemy attacks, and taking necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of the defense.
Current situation on the front on February 26
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The invaders do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the Russian Federation. The areas of the settlements of Turya, Starykove, Velyka Pysarivka, Studenok, Chernatske were under enemy airstrikes. The areas under airstrikes were Glukhiv, Mykolaivka, Semenivka, Masheve.
Two assault actions of the invaders took place towards Vovchansk and Dvorichnaya in the Kharkiv direction. Enemy aircraft dropped KABs on Vovchanski Khutory.
The enemy has tried three times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Petropavlivka and Zagryzove in the Kupyansk direction , and one battle is ongoing.
In the Liman direction, the aggressor attacks in the Kolodyazy area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Chasovy Yar, and another attack is ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the Toretsk and Krymske areas five times. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Novotoretske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, five clashes are ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Konstantinopol, Rozdolne, and Burlatske, and another attack is still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy is conducting two assault operations in the direction of Charivne, while simultaneously carrying out air strikes on Hulyaipol and Zaliznychne.
Two clashes are ongoing in the Orikhiv direction , the enemy is trying to advance in the Pyatikhatki area.
Ten combat engagements took place today in the Kursk direction, five are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 7 air strikes, dropped nine anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 193 artillery shellings.
