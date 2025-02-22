Situation at the front — 54 combat clashes took place between the AFUe and the Russian Army

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. The Ukrainian Defense Forces thwart the enemy's insidious plans, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment. In total, 54 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- 54 combat clashes have taken place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders, with significant losses inflicted on the enemy in manpower and equipment.
- Current updates from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report attacks in various directions, including shelling and air strikes from the Russian troops.
- Border settlements like Yanzhulivka and Mykolaivka are under cynical shelling from the Russian Federation, while Ukrainian defenders successfully repel enemy attacks in multiple areas such as Kharkiv, Kupyansk, and Lyman directions.
Current situation on the front on February 22
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/22/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border settlements, in particular Yanzhulivka and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region, are suffering from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked four times, towards Vovchansk, Figolivka, and Zapadne, and one clash is currently ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attempted to advance near Zagryzove, but was repulsed.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked three times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Yampolivka, and in the Serebryansk Forest; the Ukrainian defenders repelled the enemy attacks.
The defense forces repelled the invaders' assaults in the Belogorivka area in the Seversky direction three times.
Six Russian attacks in the area of Vasyukivka, Stupochok, and Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk direction were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.
Three clashes are currently underway in the Toretsk direction, in total, the enemy has attacked seven times today near Toretsk and in the direction of Diliivka. Kostyantynivka was hit by an airstrike.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 23 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Promyn, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 21 attacks, two clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.
Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Konstantinopol and Burlatske. Novopavlivka was hit by an airstrike.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack in the Pyatikhatki area.
The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Hulyaipil and Prydniprovsk directions .
In the operational zone in Kursk, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled two attacks by Russian invaders during the day. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 19 KABs, and carried out over 200 attacks, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.
More on the topic
