Situation at the front — 54 combat clashes took place between the AFUe and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/22/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border settlements, in particular Yanzhulivka and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region, are suffering from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked four times, towards Vovchansk, Figolivka, and Zapadne, and one clash is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attempted to advance near Zagryzove, but was repulsed.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked three times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Yampolivka, and in the Serebryansk Forest; the Ukrainian defenders repelled the enemy attacks.

The defense forces repelled the invaders' assaults in the Belogorivka area in the Seversky direction three times.

Six Russian attacks in the area of Vasyukivka, Stupochok, and Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk direction were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.