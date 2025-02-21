General Staff: over 50 clashes occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/21/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The invaders do not stop using artillery on the territories of the regions bordering the enemy. The areas of the settlements of Guta-Studenetska in Chernihiv region; Bachivsk, Vovkivka, Kucherivka in Sumy region were under fire from the Russian aggressors.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, however, it carried out airstrikes with the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces on the settlement of Zolochiv.

Our defenders stopped three assaults by the invaders near Zagryzove in the Kupyansk direction. Another clash continues to this day.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Novolubivka, Terny, and Kolodyaz. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have been four clashes in this direction, two of which are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces are repelling three enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Vasyukivka, and the fighting is still ongoing. Kostyantynivka and Chasiv Yar have been subjected to airstrikes by the invaders.