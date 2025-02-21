General Staff: over 50 clashes occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 53. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the lines and taking necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough by the Russian army.
Points of attention
- Over 50 combat clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army on various front lines.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively holding the borders and implementing measures to prevent the Russian army's advances.
- Artillery shelling, air strikes, and enemy attacks are ongoing, posing a significant threat to the region.
Current situation on the front on February 21
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/21/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, however, it carried out airstrikes with the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces on the settlement of Zolochiv.
Our defenders stopped three assaults by the invaders near Zagryzove in the Kupyansk direction. Another clash continues to this day.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Novolubivka, Terny, and Kolodyaz. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have been four clashes in this direction, two of which are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces are repelling three enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Vasyukivka, and the fighting is still ongoing. Kostyantynivka and Chasiv Yar have been subjected to airstrikes by the invaders.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Diliivka and Toretsk eight times, six clashes are still ongoing. The enemy also carried out air strikes with guided bombs on Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 14 times today in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Elizavetivka, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Pishchane, Serhiivka, Andriivka, and Ulakly; one clash is still ongoing.
Three enemy assaults were stopped in the Novopavlivske direction , the invader tried to break through the defensive positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Konstantinopol and Burlatsky. One clash continues to this day.
The settlements of Novopil and Hulyaipole in the Hulyaipole direction were subjected to air strikes with unguided missiles.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the directions of Shcherbaky and Pyatikhaty.
The invaders attacked our defenders on the Kursk direction eight times; in addition, the enemy carried out 11 air strikes, dropping 15 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 268 artillery attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.
