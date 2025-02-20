There have been 59 clashes between the AFU and the Russia since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 02/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery attacks on the areas of the settlements of Popivka, Ponomarenki, Fotovyzh in the Sumy region; Krasny Khutir in the Chernihiv region; Timofeivka, Lemishchyne in the Kharkiv region, and also carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Gremyach in the Chernihiv region and Klynova-Novoselivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried three times to advance on the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Vovchansk and Zapadne, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is conducting two attacks in the Zagryzove area, fighting is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled an attack near Yampolivka.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked twice unsuccessfully in the area of Belogorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice tried to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Vasyukivka, and one clash is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked five times in the Toretsk area. Our defenders repelled one attack, and fighting continues.