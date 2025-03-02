The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 200 units of Russian army equipment
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 200 units of Russian army equipment

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 200 units of Russian army equipment
Читати українською

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have inflicted significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian occupation forces. In addition, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Points of attention

  • In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out missile strikes on critical enemy positions, command posts, and artillery systems, further weakening the Russian army's capabilities.
  • The ongoing conflict showcases the determination and strength of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in defending their country against the Russian invasion.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 2, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/02/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 876,720 (+1,110) people;

  • tanks — 10,241 (+8) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,274 (+25) units;

  • artillery systems — 23,959 (+51) units;

  • MLRS — 1,306 (+2) units;

  • Air defense means — 1,091 (+3) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 27,594 (+192) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 39,218 (+117) units;

  • Special equipment — 3,768 (+5) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 97 clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

On March 1, the Russian army carried out two missile and 99 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 146 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over five thousand two hundred attacks, including 180 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,067 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three enemy command posts, and four enemy artillery systems.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Future German Chancellor Merz prepares first decision on Ukraine
Merz prepares to implement his promises regarding Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked 13 regions of Ukraine at once
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 2 — first details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Czech President proposes new plan for Ukraine's victory
Pavel calls on Ukraine's allies to unite

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?