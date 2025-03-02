The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 200 units of Russian army equipment

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have inflicted significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian occupation forces. In addition, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 2, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/02/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 876,720 (+1,110) people;

tanks — 10,241 (+8) units;

armored combat vehicles — 21,274 (+25) units;

artillery systems — 23,959 (+51) units;

MLRS — 1,306 (+2) units;

Air defense means — 1,091 (+3) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 27,594 (+192) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 39,218 (+117) units;

Special equipment — 3,768 (+5) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 97 clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

On March 1, the Russian army carried out two missile and 99 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 146 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over five thousand two hundred attacks, including 180 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,067 kamikaze drones for attacks.