Russia attacked 13 regions of Ukraine at once

On the night of March 2, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 79 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.
Points of attention
- As of 08:30, it was confirmed that 63 Shahed attack UAVs and other drones were shot down in multiple regions.
- Despite the attack, Ukraine remains resilient as it continues to defend its sovereignty against Russian aggression.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 2 — first details
This time, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also draws attention to the fact that 16 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
The Kharkiv, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, and Zaporizhia regions once again came under enemy attack.
