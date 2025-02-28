There has been no evidence in recent weeks that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing for a possible ceasefire. On the contrary, the Russian military has been steadily increasing its shelling in an attempt to achieve better conditions for negotiations.

Putin shows no signs of wanting to end the war

The official warning was issued by Lieutenant Colonel Mattias Puusepp, commander of the operational section of the Estonian Defence Forces division.

He drew attention to the fact that during the first week of the fourth year of the war, Russia had not made any tactical progress in any sector.

According to open geolocation data, the advance of Russian armed forces towards Pokrovsk has completely stopped, and Ukraine managed to increase the perimeter of Pokrovsk's defense through local counterattacks, Puusepp emphasized. Share

Despite the fact that negotiations to end the war have already begun, the Russian army is not reducing its offensive activity.

De facto, this means that dictator Putin is not currently preparing for a possible truce.