There has been no evidence in recent weeks that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing for a possible ceasefire. On the contrary, the Russian military has been steadily increasing its shelling in an attempt to achieve better conditions for negotiations.
Points of attention
- Lieutenant Colonel Mattias Puusepp emphasized that Russia lacks the necessary balance of forces to achieve rapid success in retaking the Kursk region through increased shellings.
- The warning issued by the Estonian Defence Forces division raises concerns about Putin's intentions to prolong the conflict and highlights the current military dynamics in the region.
Putin shows no signs of wanting to end the war
The official warning was issued by Lieutenant Colonel Mattias Puusepp, commander of the operational section of the Estonian Defence Forces division.
He drew attention to the fact that during the first week of the fourth year of the war, Russia had not made any tactical progress in any sector.
Despite the fact that negotiations to end the war have already begun, the Russian army is not reducing its offensive activity.
De facto, this means that dictator Putin is not currently preparing for a possible truce.
