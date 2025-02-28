End of the war. Estonian General Staff warned about Putin's plans
Category
Politics
Publication date

End of the war. Estonian General Staff warned about Putin's plans

Putin shows no signs of wanting to end the war
Читати українською
Source:  ERR

There has been no evidence in recent weeks that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing for a possible ceasefire. On the contrary, the Russian military has been steadily increasing its shelling in an attempt to achieve better conditions for negotiations.

Points of attention

  • Lieutenant Colonel Mattias Puusepp emphasized that Russia lacks the necessary balance of forces to achieve rapid success in retaking the Kursk region through increased shellings.
  • The warning issued by the Estonian Defence Forces division raises concerns about Putin's intentions to prolong the conflict and highlights the current military dynamics in the region.

Putin shows no signs of wanting to end the war

The official warning was issued by Lieutenant Colonel Mattias Puusepp, commander of the operational section of the Estonian Defence Forces division.

He drew attention to the fact that during the first week of the fourth year of the war, Russia had not made any tactical progress in any sector.

According to open geolocation data, the advance of Russian armed forces towards Pokrovsk has completely stopped, and Ukraine managed to increase the perimeter of Pokrovsk's defense through local counterattacks, Puusepp emphasized.

Despite the fact that negotiations to end the war have already begun, the Russian army is not reducing its offensive activity.

De facto, this means that dictator Putin is not currently preparing for a possible truce.

"It is often said in the public sphere that the Russian Federation primarily increased the number of shellings in the Kursk region in order to achieve better conditions for negotiations. However, according to the information we know, Russia does not have such a balance of forces that would allow it to quickly achieve success in retaking the Kursk region," the lieutenant colonel added.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This will destroy us." Orban panics over Ukraine's plans
"This will destroy us." Orban panics over Ukraine's plans
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers stopped the breakthrough of the Russian army into the Sumy region
Ukrainian soldiers stopped the breakthrough of the Russian army into the Sumy region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Norwegian company plans to produce ammunition for NASAMS air defense system in Ukraine
NASAMS

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?