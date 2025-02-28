Norwegian company plans to produce ammunition for NASAMS air defense system in Ukraine

Kongsberg plans to launch mass production of anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine. We are talking about hundreds of units.
Ukraine will produce ammunition for NASAMS air defense systems
The Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace plans to produce missiles for NASAMS air defense systems in Ukraine.
This was stated by the company's president, Eric Lee.
We are currently establishing a company in Ukraine. We are in close talks with representatives of Ukrainian industry on the creation of a joint venture. The first priority is to increase the production of missiles for our air defense system in Ukraine based on Ukrainian technology. We are talking about mass production of missiles, that is, hundreds. We plan to establish joint ventures within a few months.
He noted that Kongsberg wants to "use the power of Ukrainian industry."
Recall that NASAMS complexes have been in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine since November 2022. During Russian attacks, these anti-aircraft systems sometimes demonstrate 100% efficiency.
