Norwegian company plans to produce ammunition for NASAMS air defense system in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Norwegian company plans to produce ammunition for NASAMS air defense system in Ukraine

NASAMS
Читати українською
Source:  Euractiv

Kongsberg plans to launch mass production of anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine. We are talking about hundreds of units.

Points of attention

  • Kongsberg, a Norwegian company, is set to launch mass production of anti-aircraft missiles for NASAMS air defense systems in Ukraine.
  • Plans include producing missiles based on Ukrainian technology to enhance production and efficiency.
  • Ukraine may play a significant role in the supply chain for air defense system missiles in the future.

Ukraine will produce ammunition for NASAMS air defense systems

The Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace plans to produce missiles for NASAMS air defense systems in Ukraine.

This was stated by the company's president, Eric Lee.

We are currently establishing a company in Ukraine. We are in close talks with representatives of Ukrainian industry on the creation of a joint venture. The first priority is to increase the production of missiles for our air defense system in Ukraine based on Ukrainian technology. We are talking about mass production of missiles, that is, hundreds. We plan to establish joint ventures within a few months.

He noted that Kongsberg wants to "use the power of Ukrainian industry."

In the long term, when the war is over, Ukraine could become part of the supply chain for missiles for air defense systems. There is a lot of innovation happening in Ukraine right now, and we will be part of it. It is important for us to be there.

Recall that NASAMS complexes have been in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine since November 2022. During Russian attacks, these anti-aircraft systems sometimes demonstrate 100% efficiency.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Norway will transfer NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine
Norway will transfer NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will receive the NASAMS air defense system from Canada. When exactly
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
NASAMS
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will soon receive the NASAMS air defense system from Canada
Ukraine will soon receive the NASAMS air defense system from Canada

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?