Ukraine will receive the NASAMS air defense system from Canada. When exactly

On November 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Defense support for Ukraine was among the topics of conversation.

According to Zelenskyi, Trudeau expressed support for Ukraine's Victory Plan.

The parties also discussed further cooperation regarding the organization of the second Peace Summit and the involvement of the countries of the Global South in this work.

In addition, the Prime Minister announced the shipment of the first NASAMS air defense system ordered by Canada for Ukraine. We expect to receive it by the end of this year. They also talked about further defense support for Ukraine, the situation at the front, in particular the involvement of North Korea in the war. Coordinated cooperation within the Canadian presidency of the G7 next year. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

NASAMS is an anti-aircraft missile complex designed to combat maneuvering aerodynamic targets, it can destroy UAVs, ballistic missiles, helicopters, aircraft, cruise missiles and other targets. Belongs to air defense systems of small-medium range. The complex was developed by the Norwegian firm Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace and the American firm Raytheon Technologies.

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair stated this in an interview with CBC News.

He noted that according to the latest information, manufacturers Raytheon and Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace will deliver 10 NASAMS systems ordered by the US by the end of this year. Canada joined this order last year.