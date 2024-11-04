Ukraine will receive the NASAMS air defense system from Canada. When exactly
Ukraine will receive the NASAMS air defense system from Canada. When exactly

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
NASAMS
Читати українською

On November 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Defense support for Ukraine was among the topics of conversation.

Points of attention

  • Canada has announced the shipment of the NASAMS air defense system to Ukraine to strengthen its air defense capabilities by early 2025.
  • The NASAMS system, developed by Norwegian firm Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace and American firm Raytheon Technologies, will enhance Ukraine's defense against a wide range of threats including aircraft, missiles, and maneuvering targets.
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed support for Ukraine's Victory Plan during the conversation with President Zelensky, highlighting the commitment to defense support for Ukraine.
  • Canada's Defense Minister Bill Blair confirmed the delivery of 10 NASAMS systems, with Ukraine set to receive its share at the beginning of 2025 as part of the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense.
  • Coordinated cooperation within the Canadian presidency of the G7 next year is expected to further enhance support for Ukraine in terms of defense and security.

Canada sent the NASAMS air defense system to Ukraine

According to Zelenskyi, Trudeau expressed support for Ukraine's Victory Plan.

The parties also discussed further cooperation regarding the organization of the second Peace Summit and the involvement of the countries of the Global South in this work.

In addition, the Prime Minister announced the shipment of the first NASAMS air defense system ordered by Canada for Ukraine. We expect to receive it by the end of this year. They also talked about further defense support for Ukraine, the situation at the front, in particular the involvement of North Korea in the war. Coordinated cooperation within the Canadian presidency of the G7 next year.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky

President of Ukraine

NASAMS is an anti-aircraft missile complex designed to combat maneuvering aerodynamic targets, it can destroy UAVs, ballistic missiles, helicopters, aircraft, cruise missiles and other targets. Belongs to air defense systems of small-medium range. The complex was developed by the Norwegian firm Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace and the American firm Raytheon Technologies.

Canada will transfer NASAMS to Ukraine

Canada plans to transfer NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine to strengthen air defense: this will probably happen early next year

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair stated this in an interview with CBC News.

He noted that according to the latest information, manufacturers Raytheon and Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace will deliver 10 NASAMS systems ordered by the US by the end of this year. Canada joined this order last year.

Ours will be among this tranche of supplies, and we will immediately deliver it to Ukraine at the beginning of 2025, — said the minister.

Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
