Ukraine will receive NASAMS from Canada in early 2025

Canada will transfer the NASAMS medium-range air defence system to Ukraine early next year. This was announced by Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair.

The country currently does not have these air defence systems. She should receive them at the end of 2024.

Back in 2023, Canada and the United States made a joint order for 10 NASAMS systems from Raytheon. The company promised to produce them by the end of 2024.

In this order, there is one system that Ottawa promised to Kyiv.

Our systems will be included in this tranche and we will immediately send them to Ukraine. Bill Blair Minister of Defence of Canada

Canada promised to transfer the air defence system back in January 2023. Due to bureaucratic obstacles, it was not possible to quickly resolve this issue.

What is known about the modern air defence system NASAMS

This is a medium-range anti-aircraft missile system. The modern air defence system is a joint development of the American company Raytheon and the Norwegian Norwegian Kongsberg.

The NASAMS air defense system was created more than 30 years ago — in 1993. It took four years to develop.

The system consists of an AN/TPQ-64 multifunctional radar station, a Scania P113 undercarriage launcher and six AMRAAM anti-aircraft guided missiles.

The air defence system can be deployed in 15 minutes, and collapsed in just three.

The maximum range of NASAMS is 40 km. The missiles are capable of hitting enemy targets at an altitude of up to 16 km.

The cost of the system is about 300 million dollars. The price of one rocket ranges from 1 to 2.5 million dollars.

The NASAMS air defence system is in service in Ukraine. They were handed over by partners in the fall of 2022.