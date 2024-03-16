A NASAMS manufacturer to open a new plan for missile construction for Ukraine this summer

The company that produces NASAMS mobile anti-aircraft missile systems will open another enterprise in the summer. The anti-aircraft warfare system missiles will be made there.

Kongsberg opens a new factory

The company's release indicates that the situation with the security policy in Europe has increased the need to ensure the availability and supply of ammunition and missiles.

The Kongsberg company reports this.

Last year, the European Commission launched the ASAP (Ammunition Support Act) program to increase production capacity for munitions and missiles.

The company has taken several steps to increase production capacity, such as investing in a new missile factory in Kongsberg, which will open this summer.

According to her, the capacities are increasing even more with the support of the EU and Norway.

The company's investments include equipment and machinery to increase the capacity of the new rocket factory, a new facility to manufacture sensor components, and investments in the supply chain.

Kongsberg plans to invest a total of NOK 640 million (EUR 55 million), of which the EU will contribute EUR 10 million.

NASAMS systems for Ukraine

NASAMS is a Norwegian mobile anti-aircraft missile system that can fire 72 missiles in 12 seconds. It can shoot down planes, helicopters, and cruise missiles within a radius of up to 40 km.

The Armed Forces received the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile complex in November 2022.

In January of last year, the Ministry of Defence of Canada stated that Ukraine would be able to receive the NASAMS air defense system purchased by the country in the shortest possible time, as soon as it is prepared. Share

In November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had received additional NASAMS air defence systems. They have already been put on combat duty and will be a good reinforcement of air defense on winter's eve.