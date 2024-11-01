Canada revealed a new plan for Ukraine
Canada is trying to defend Ukraine's right to full self-defense
Source:  Ukrinform

Official Ottawa is doing everything possible to bring Ukraine's victory in the war closer. Currently, she is actively persuading Kyiv's allies to grant permission to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for long-range strikes on military targets on the territory of Russia, because she herself supports this idea.

Canada is trying to defend Ukraine's right to full self-defense

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Jolie, made a statement in this regard in Montreal after the conclusion of the conference on the Peace Formula.

The head of the Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that her country approves of granting Ukraine permission to strike deep into the Russian Federation.

In addition, the Canadian diplomat reminded that this is part of Ukraine's self-defense against Russian aggression.

We are also trying to convince other countries to adopt this position, - emphasized Melanie Joly.

The heads of foreign affairs of Canada and Ukraine, Melanie Joly and Andriy Sybiga

What is important to understand is that American intelligence officers concluded that allowing Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory would bring more problems than benefits to Kyiv, so they called on US President Joe Biden's team not to change its position on this matter.

Biden can still give permission to Ukraine

Back in September, the head of the White House made it clear that official Washington could still lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons on Russian territory.

As mentioned earlier, Ukraine's partners provided long-range weapons to Kyiv, but the supplier countries imposed restrictions on how and when these weapons could be used.

Against this background, journalists asked Biden whether the United States would cancel restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against Russia.

According to the American leader, his team is "currently working on this issue."

In addition, the head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, recently also hinted that the White House may change its position.

