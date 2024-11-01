Attack of Russia in Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed more than 30 attack drones

On the night of November 1, Russian invaders launched a new combined attack on peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages. Air defense forces managed to destroy most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defense managed to shoot down 31 enemy UAVs and destroy one Kh-59/69 guided air missile, preventing significant damage and casualties.
- No casualties were reported as a result of the air battle, but damage to civilian enterprises, apartment buildings, and private houses occurred in several regions of Ukraine.
- The attack highlights the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, showcasing the importance of air defense and military preparedness in defending against foreign aggression.
What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on November 1
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy actually launched a new air attack at 18:00 on October 31.
The Russian occupiers fired 3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the TOT of the Kherson region.
In addition, for the attack, the Russian army used 48 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Orel, Kursk — RF.
How many enemy targets did Ukrainian air defense manage to destroy?
The press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that as of 08:00 a.m., 31 enemy UAVs have been shot down, 14 UAVs have been lost in location, and three UAVs have flown in the direction of Belarus.
In addition, it is indicated that Ukrainian soldiers were able to successfully destroy one Kh-59/69 guided air missile, the rest, due to active countermeasures, did not reach their targets.
The air battle continued over the Kirovograd, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa and Poltava regions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-