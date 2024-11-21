Ukraine will soon receive the NASAMS air defense system from Canada

The Ministry of Defense of Canada confirmed the transfer of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine. Currently, the system is already in Poland.

What is known about the transfer of NASAMS air defense to Ukraine

According to Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair, the air defense system is now in Poland and should soon be transported across the border.

We closely cooperated with the Americans and the manufacturer Raytheon on the assembly of this system and its delivery, — said the Minister of Defense.

The Minister also reminded that the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, had previously had a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, informing him about the arrival of NASAMS soon.

We are working with the Ukrainians to deliver this system purchased by Canada for Ukraine as soon as possible. I expect that soon we will be able to say much more, — Bill Blair was intrigued.

Canada will provide Ukraine with a new aid package

The cost of this military aid package will be 64.8 million Canadian dollars (47 million US dollars).

The military aid announced today will provide Ukraine with important resources necessary for defense against Russian aggression. Canada will continue to do whatever is necessary to help it win, said Bill Blair, Canada's Minister of Defence.

The new aid package, which also includes money for training Ukrainian troops, is reportedly part of the C$500 million in military funding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in July.