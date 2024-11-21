Ukraine will soon receive the NASAMS air defense system from Canada

The Ministry of Defense of Canada confirmed the transfer of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine. Currently, the system is already in Poland.
What is known about the transfer of NASAMS air defense to Ukraine
According to Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair, the air defense system is now in Poland and should soon be transported across the border.
The Minister also reminded that the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, had previously had a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, informing him about the arrival of NASAMS soon.
Canada will provide Ukraine with a new aid package
The cost of this military aid package will be 64.8 million Canadian dollars (47 million US dollars).
The new aid package, which also includes money for training Ukrainian troops, is reportedly part of the C$500 million in military funding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in July.
In total, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine from 2022, Canada has already provided 4.5 billion Canadian dollars in military aid. And in September, Canada began training Ukrainians on the F-16.
