Situation at the front — 85 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of the day, 85 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes readiness to defend the territory of Ukraine and provides operational information about the ongoing conflict.
Current situation on the front on April 10
Operational information as of 16:00 10.04.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults near Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance towards our positions four times during the day in the direction of Pishchane and in the Zagryzove area. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.
The aggressor increased the number of attacks to eight in the Lyman direction , attacked near the settlements of Nove, Yampolivka and towards Dronivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka, Kotlyarivka, Novomykhailivka, four battles are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy has already launched four attacks today, three of which have already been repelled by Ukrainian soldiers. The occupiers' units are trying to advance towards Hryhorivka and in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Bila Hora and Kurdyumivka.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to advance 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Druzhba and Toretsk. Three combat clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy launched clashes of varying intensity 27 times in the direction of Alexandropol, Sergiyevka, Kotlyarivka and near the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Andriyevka, Bogdanivka. Our defenders repelled 22 enemy attacks.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near the settlement of Konstantinopol and in the direction of Bahatyrya, one attack is still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, in the Pryvilne area, three combat clashes have now ended. At the same time, the settlements of Novodarivka and Hulyaipol were hit by airstrikes with unguided missiles.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made two futile attempts to advance towards the positions of our defenders.
In Kursk , Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks by the invaders. In addition, the enemy carried out 23 air strikes, dropping 34 guided bombs, and also launched 207 artillery shells, including eight from multiple rocket launchers.
