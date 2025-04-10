Situation at the front — 85 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 10.04.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance towards our positions four times during the day in the direction of Pishchane and in the Zagryzove area. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to eight in the Lyman direction , attacked near the settlements of Nove, Yampolivka and towards Dronivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka, Kotlyarivka, Novomykhailivka, four battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy has already launched four attacks today, three of which have already been repelled by Ukrainian soldiers. The occupiers' units are trying to advance towards Hryhorivka and in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Bila Hora and Kurdyumivka.