Situation at the front — 54 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 09.04.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked six times near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka. At present, all clashes have ended.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske, and another attack is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 10 times near the settlements of Serhiivka, Nove, Kolodyazi and in the directions of Hrekivka and Novomykhailivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out one assault operation near Zagryzove.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is conducting one offensive operation in the Vovchansk area. The battle is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 12 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Andriivka and Bohdanivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled nine attacks, three clashes are still ongoing.

Today , in the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy attacked once in the area of Constantinople.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy carried out five attacks in the Novosilka area and in the Shevchenko direction, two attacks are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on Hulyaipil with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four enemy assaults in the Stepovoye and Shcherbaky areas, and two clashes are still ongoing.