The AFU destroyed over 1,300 occupiers and 31 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,350 Russian invaders in a day. Thus, the total losses of the aggressor country in personnel in the war have already exceeded 925,000 soldiers.
Current losses of the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to April 7, 2025 were approximately:
personnel — about 925,020 (+1,350) people were eliminated;
tanks — 10,567 (+13) units;
armored combat vehicles — 21,997 (+25) units;
artillery systems — 25,817 (+31) units;
MLRS — 1356 (+2) units;
air defense systems — 1124 units;
aircraft — 370 units;
helicopters — 335 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31,874 (+28) units;
cruise missiles — 3,145 (+15) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 43,120 (+70) units;
special equipment — 3,790 (+1) units.
