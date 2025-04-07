The AFU destroyed over 1,300 occupiers and 31 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours
The AFU destroyed over 1,300 occupiers and 31 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses
Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,350 Russian invaders in a day. Thus, the total losses of the aggressor country in personnel in the war have already exceeded 925,000 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 1,300 occupiers and 31 Russian artillery systems in the past 24 hours.
  • The total losses of the aggressor country in personnel in the war have exceeded 925,000 soldiers, showcasing the significant impact of Ukrainian defenders.
  • Current data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlight the ongoing breakdown of the military and technical potential of the Russian army.

Current losses of the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to April 7, 2025 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 925,020 (+1,350) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 10,567 (+13) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,997 (+25) units;

  • artillery systems — 25,817 (+31) units;

  • MLRS — 1356 (+2) units;

  • air defense systems — 1124 units;

  • aircraft — 370 units;

  • helicopters — 335 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31,874 (+28) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,145 (+15) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 43,120 (+70) units;

  • special equipment — 3,790 (+1) units.

