Watch: the AFU destroyed a column of Russian military equipment in the Novopavlovsk direction

In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders defeated a column of military equipment of the Russian invaders.
The AFU completely destroyed a column of Russian army equipment
This was reported by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy tried to take advantage of the bad weather and sent three infantry fighting vehicles with personnel and a group of motorcycles into the breakthrough.
By the way, in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders in the Novopavlivsk direction repelled eight enemy assaults in the areas of Konstantinopol and Rozlyva.
