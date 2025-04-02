Watch: the AFU destroyed a column of Russian military equipment in the Novopavlovsk direction

In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders defeated a column of military equipment of the Russian invaders.

The AFU completely destroyed a column of Russian army equipment

This was reported by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy tried to take advantage of the bad weather and sent three infantry fighting vehicles with personnel and a group of motorcycles into the breakthrough.

"It was not possible to catch the defenders by surprise. The column of equipment was stopped and fired upon, and the infantry was dealt with later," the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed. Share

By the way, in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders in the Novopavlivsk direction repelled eight enemy assaults in the areas of Konstantinopol and Rozlyva.