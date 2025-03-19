Watch: the AFU destroyed a column of Russian army equipment in the Siversky direction

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped the Russian occupiers' offensive. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed armored vehicles and thwarted a breakthrough attempt.

The AFU destroyed a column of Russian equipment in the Siversky direction

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped the offensive of the Russian occupiers, who were trying to break through the defenses with the help of armored vehicles.

The enemy deployed a column of armored vehicles to deliver personnel to forward positions, but this attempt was thwarted by defense forces.

Ukrainian gunners and FPV drone operators delivered accurate strikes on enemy equipment.

As a result, some of the armored vehicles were destroyed, and others were put out of action.

In addition, the remnants of the assault groups that tried to retreat also came under drone and artillery fire.