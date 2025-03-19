Watch: the AFU destroyed a column of Russian army equipment in the Siversky direction
In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped the Russian occupiers' offensive. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed armored vehicles and thwarted a breakthrough attempt.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed a column of Russian armored vehicles in the Siversky direction, thwarting the enemy's breakthrough attempt.
  • Gunners and FPV drone operators played a crucial role in delivering accurate strikes on enemy equipment, putting some armored vehicles out of action.
  • Ukrainian defenders stopped the offensive of the Russian occupiers, maintaining unshakable positions and retaining control over the tactical situation in the Siversky direction.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped the offensive of the Russian occupiers, who were trying to break through the defenses with the help of armored vehicles.

The enemy deployed a column of armored vehicles to deliver personnel to forward positions, but this attempt was thwarted by defense forces.

Ukrainian gunners and FPV drone operators delivered accurate strikes on enemy equipment.

As a result, some of the armored vehicles were destroyed, and others were put out of action.

In addition, the remnants of the assault groups that tried to retreat also came under drone and artillery fire.

The breakthrough attempt failed, and the positions of the Ukrainian defenders remained unshakable. The enemy was unable to achieve success, and the tactical situation in this direction remained under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

