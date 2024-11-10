Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed an entire unit of Russian tankers in the Kupyan direction. In particular, our military eliminated more than a hundred occupiers.
Ukrainian paratroopers defeated a unit of tankmen of the Russian Federation
According to the military, units of the 77th Separate Airborne Dnipro Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated a unit of the 1st Tank Regiment of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 1st Tank Army of the Russian Armed Forces near the settlement of Kruglyakivka in Kharkiv Oblast.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 102 tank battalions of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the year
Since the beginning of 2024, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 3,179 tanks of the Russian army. The Ukrainian military actually disabled 102 tank battalions of the occupiers in ten months.
As reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a particularly successful day was May 12, which the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called "the day of the tankman" for the Russian army, when an entire tank battalion — 31 tanks — was hit.
According to estimates, such losses can cost Russia about 9 billion dollars, based on the average world prices for armored vehicles.
