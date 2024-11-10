The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian invaders, 11 tanks and 31 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 708,890 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,350 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9249 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles — 18,726 (+29) units,

artillery systems — 20,280 (+31) units,

RSZV — 1245 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 996 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18619 (+44),

cruise missiles — 2634 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,683 (+122) units,

special equipment — 3604 (+0).

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 158 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached nine. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Kucherivka, Kruglyakivka, and Lozovoy.

In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 15 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Grekivka, Nevsky, Torsky, and Bilogorivka.

With the support of bomber aircraft, the enemy tried to advance nine times in the Toretsk, Dilyivka, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka areas in the Toretsk direction.

Thirty-nine attacks over the past day have been repelled by our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. Enemy troops are most active near Promeny, Lysivka, and Hryhorivka. Share