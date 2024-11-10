The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 708,890 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The armed forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated the occupiers of the Russian Federation, destroying more than 1,300 enemy fighters, 11 tanks and 31 artillery systems.
- Information from the General Staff indicates significant losses in the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion, amounting to 708,890 soldiers.
- The latest events at the front show that Ukrainian troops are actively repelling the attacks of the occupiers in various areas, in particular in Kupyansk, Lymansk, Pokrovsky, Toretsk and other areas.
- Recently, the enemies have tried to break through the Ukrainian defense lines more than 100 times, but the Ukrainian defense forces are successfully holding back the attacks and conducting a successful repulse operation.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,350 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9249 (+11) units,
armored combat vehicles — 18,726 (+29) units,
artillery systems — 20,280 (+31) units,
RSZV — 1245 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 996 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18619 (+44),
cruise missiles — 2634 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,683 (+122) units,
special equipment — 3604 (+0).
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 158 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached nine. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Kucherivka, Kruglyakivka, and Lozovoy.
In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 15 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Grekivka, Nevsky, Torsky, and Bilogorivka.
With the support of bomber aircraft, the enemy tried to advance nine times in the Toretsk, Dilyivka, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka areas in the Toretsk direction.
Defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in the Kurakhiv direction. In the districts of Illinka, Novoselidivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksimilianivka, Dalnyi, Katerynivka, and Antonivka, the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defense lines 40 times.
Five enemy attacks were stopped by our defenders in the Bogoyavlenka, Trudovoy and Maksimivka districts of the Vremivskyi direction.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in Kurshchyna, where the enemy has carried out 23 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units over the past day.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-