General Staff: there have been 102 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 07/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

The border areas of Sumy Oblast continue to suffer from Russian airstrikes. A number of settlements in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions were hit by the shelling of the terrorist army today. Russia also carried out twelve airstrikes, using 15 anti-aircraft missiles in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Toretsk area. Another battle is going on.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four assault operations continue near Stupochky and Bila Hora. Two attacks by the occupiers have already been repelled.

On the Siverskyi direction, the battle continues in the area of Pereizny.

In the Lymansky direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Grekivka, Makiivka, Katerynivka, Terniv, Torsky, Serebryanka, Bilogorivka, and Hryhorivka. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled nine attacks, four clashes are ongoing.

Three times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction. Ukrainian defenders repulse enemy assaults near Kruglyakivka and Lozova. Battles continue in two locations.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers twice stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk district. One battle continues, the situation is under control. Also, the enemy hit Tsapivka, Kozachia Lopan with aerial bombs and Vysokaya Yaruza with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 15 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Krutoy Yar, and Selidovoy. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, have repelled a total of 13 enemy attacks in the direction. Others continue. The enemy suffers significant losses in manpower. The occupiers dropped two KABs on Elizavetivka and Rivne.

In the Kurakhiv direction , the invaders, in some cases with the support of aviation, have already attacked our units 40 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Illinka, Novoselidivka, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Sontsivka, Maksimilianivka, Antonivka, Dalnye and Katerynivka. Currently, 29 military clashes are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk direction, Russian criminals carried out four attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Trudovoy, Rozlyv, and Suhy Yaliv. Two skirmishes are ongoing. The occupiers carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Velika Novosilka and Novodarivka.

In the Orihiv direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Mala Tokmachka, Novopavlivka, Novoandriivka, and Stepnohirsk, dropping nine air bombs.