General Staff: there have been 102 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian army

On November 7, the number of enemy attacks increased to 102. The main efforts of the occupiers continue to be made in the Kurakhiv direction, where they carried out almost half of all attacks on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the invaders are actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions.
Points of attention
- The General Staff reported 102 skirmishes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army, with a focus on Kurakhiv, Pokrovsk, and Lyman directions.
- 1,400 Russian invaders were eliminated in a day, along with significant losses in equipment including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more.
- Various regions like Sumy region, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv were targeted by Russian airstrikes and shelling, causing a number of casualties and damages.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled multiple enemy assaults in different directions, demonstrating resilience and control over the situation.
- The ongoing battles in different directions highlight the relentless efforts of the Ukrainian troops to defend their positions and push back the aggressors.
Current information on the front on November 7
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 07/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,
The border areas of Sumy Oblast continue to suffer from Russian airstrikes. A number of settlements in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions were hit by the shelling of the terrorist army today. Russia also carried out twelve airstrikes, using 15 anti-aircraft missiles in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers twice stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk district. One battle continues, the situation is under control. Also, the enemy hit Tsapivka, Kozachia Lopan with aerial bombs and Vysokaya Yaruza with unguided aerial missiles.
Three times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction. Ukrainian defenders repulse enemy assaults near Kruglyakivka and Lozova. Battles continue in two locations.
In the Lymansky direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Grekivka, Makiivka, Katerynivka, Terniv, Torsky, Serebryanka, Bilogorivka, and Hryhorivka. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled nine attacks, four clashes are ongoing.
On the Siverskyi direction, the battle continues in the area of Pereizny.
In the Kramatorsk direction, four assault operations continue near Stupochky and Bila Hora. Two attacks by the occupiers have already been repelled.
In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Toretsk area. Another battle is going on.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 15 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Krutoy Yar, and Selidovoy. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, have repelled a total of 13 enemy attacks in the direction. Others continue. The enemy suffers significant losses in manpower. The occupiers dropped two KABs on Elizavetivka and Rivne.
In the Kurakhiv direction , the invaders, in some cases with the support of aviation, have already attacked our units 40 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Illinka, Novoselidivka, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Sontsivka, Maksimilianivka, Antonivka, Dalnye and Katerynivka. Currently, 29 military clashes are ongoing.
In the Vremivsk direction, Russian criminals carried out four attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Trudovoy, Rozlyv, and Suhy Yaliv. Two skirmishes are ongoing. The occupiers carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Velika Novosilka and Novodarivka.
In the Orihiv direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Mala Tokmachka, Novopavlivka, Novoandriivka, and Stepnohirsk, dropping nine air bombs.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,400 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,224 (+10) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 18,612 (+20) units;
artillery systems — 20,194 (+24) units;
RSZV — 1245 units;
air defense equipment — 996 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,408 (+42) units;
cruise missiles — 2,631 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,411 (+78) units;
special equipment — 3596 (+8) units.
