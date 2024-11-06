The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 11 BBMs and 20 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 702,900 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders in a day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 9,214 (+6) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 18,592 (+11) units;

artillery systems — 20,170 (+20) units;

RSZV — 1245 units;

air defense equipment — 996 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,366 (+57) units;

cruise missiles — 2,631 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,333 (+55) units;

special equipment — 3588 (+1) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 140 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

There were eight attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Zagryzovy, Sinkivka and Kruglyakivka. The enemy actively used aviation in this direction.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked eight times. Tried to penetrate our defenses near Grekivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Ternivka, and Katerynivka.

Actively using bomber aircraft in the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched two attacks near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 33 assault actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Promin, Lysivka, Novogrodivka, Krutiy Yar, Selidove and Grodivka.