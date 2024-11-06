The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 11 BBMs and 20 artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 11 BBMs and 20 artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 11 BBMs and 20 artillery systems
Читати українською

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 702,900 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 11 BBMs and 20 artillery systems, increasing the total losses of the Russian army to 702,900 soldiers.
  • During the day, the defense forces recorded 140 combat clashes, during which they repelled the attacks of the occupiers in various directions, including with the use of aviation.
  • The General Staff reported the successful elimination of 1,250 Russian invaders and the significant loss of enemy equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and aircraft.
  • In various directions, including Kupyanskyi, Lymanskyi, Toretskyi, Pokrovskyi and Kurakhivskyi, there were numerous attacks and attempts by the enemy to advance deep into the territory.
  • Ukrainian defenders are at a high level of combat readiness, effectively repelling the attacks of the foreign aggressor on all directions of control.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders in a day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 9,214 (+6) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 18,592 (+11) units;

  • artillery systems — 20,170 (+20) units;

  • RSZV — 1245 units;

  • air defense equipment — 996 units;

  • aircraft — 369 units;

  • helicopters — 329 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,366 (+57) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,631 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,333 (+55) units;

  • special equipment — 3588 (+1) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 140 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

  • There were eight attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Zagryzovy, Sinkivka and Kruglyakivka. The enemy actively used aviation in this direction.

  • In the Lyman direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked eight times. Tried to penetrate our defenses near Grekivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Ternivka, and Katerynivka.

  • Actively using bomber aircraft in the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched two attacks near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 33 assault actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Promin, Lysivka, Novogrodivka, Krutiy Yar, Selidove and Grodivka.

  • In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 56 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of Vovchenka, Stepanivka, Illinka, Berezka, Kreminnaya Balka, Katerynivka, Novoselidivka, Novodmytrivka, Gostrogo, Maksimilianivka, Antonivka, and Elizavetivka.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They tried to hinder the operations of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna. The SSU declared suspicion against three Ukrainians
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
They tried to hinder the operations of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna. The SSU declared suspicion against three Ukrainians
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff: there have been 132 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 15 tanks and 40 self-propelled guns
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 15 tanks and 40 self-propelled guns

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?