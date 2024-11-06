General Staff: almost 100 clashes have taken place between the AFU and the Russian Army

The situation at the front remains tense. At this time, the number of combat clashes has increased to 99. The hottest is now in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions of the front.

Current situation at the front on November 6

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 06/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The occupier continues to use aviation and artillery in the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

According to the available information, at the moment, enemy aviation has dropped seven guided aerial bombs on the territory of the Kursk region.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the Staritsa area, so far all enemy attacks have been repulsed.

Six times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Kucherivka, Petropavlivka and Kruglyakivka settlements, and received a decent repulse.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy is trying to advance near Druzhelyubivka, Grekivka, Torsky, and Terni. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been seven clashes in this direction, two are still ongoing.

Two skirmishes are taking place in the Siverskyi direction near Bilogorivka, one enemy attack has already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out one assault near Klishchiivka. The enemy is actively using aviation, striking the areas of Minkivka and Privill with aerial bombs.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to four. The enemy attacked near the settlements of Toretsk, Dilyivka and Shcherbynivka, where our defenders repelled two attacks, two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, during the day, the aggressor carried out 24 attacks in the Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Hryhorivka, Selidovoy, and Novooleksiivka districts. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 19 enemy attacks, five clashes are ongoing.

The situation is also tense in the Kurakhiv direction, where since the beginning of the day the invader has attacked our units 39 times. Tried to advance near Illinka, Kreminnaya Balka, Novoselidivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksimilianivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka, launched an airstrike on Dachny, currently fighting in 21 locations.

In the Vremivsk direction, our troops repelled two attacks in the areas of Trudovoy and Maksimivka. Four clashes continue near Trudovoy.

Ukrainian defenders are repelling an enemy assault in the direction of Novoandriivka in the Orihiv direction . Also, the enemy used bomber aircraft on Malya Tokmachka, Omelnyk and Vilnyantsa, dropping eight anti-aircraft missiles, and struck Kamiansky with unguided air rockets.

In the Dnieper direction, two attacks by the invaders were unsuccessful.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,250 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed: