The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 704,300 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian invaders, 10 tanks and 20 armored fighting vehicles.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion reached 704,300 soldiers.
- During the past 24 hours, 148 combat clashes were recorded in different directions of the front.
- Ukrainian defenders repelled the enemy's attempts to attack settlements in the Kharkiv, Kupyan, Lyman and other directions.
- Defense forces continue to actively defend the territory of Ukraine from Russian enemies.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,224 (+10) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 18,612 (+20) units;
artillery systems — 20,194 (+24) units;
RSZV — 1245 units;
air defense equipment — 996 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,408 (+42) units;
cruise missiles — 2,631 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,411 (+78) units;
special equipment — 3596 (+8) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 148 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
Six battles were fought in the Kharkiv direction. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Staritsa.
Twelve skirmishes took place over the past day in the Kupyansk direction, in particular, near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, and Kruglyakivka.
According to detailed information, the enemy attacked ten times near Druzhelyubivka, Grekivka, Torsky, Terni and Dibrova in the Lymansky direction.
Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts to push them from the defensive lines near Beilohorivka and Hryhorivka in the Siverskyi direction.
With the support of attack and bomber aircraft in the direction of Toretsk, the Russians attacked four times near Toretsk, Dilyivka and Shcherbinivka.
Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Illinka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselidivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksimilianivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka were attacked 93 times in the Kurakhiv direction.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-