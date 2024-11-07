The Armed Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian invaders, 10 tanks and 20 self-propelled guns

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 704,300 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9,224 (+10) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 18,612 (+20) units;

artillery systems — 20,194 (+24) units;

RSZV — 1245 units;

air defense equipment — 996 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,408 (+42) units;

cruise missiles — 2,631 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,411 (+78) units;

special equipment — 3596 (+8) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 148 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

Six battles were fought in the Kharkiv direction. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Staritsa.

Twelve skirmishes took place over the past day in the Kupyansk direction, in particular, near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, and Kruglyakivka.

According to detailed information, the enemy attacked ten times near Druzhelyubivka, Grekivka, Torsky, Terni and Dibrova in the Lymansky direction.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts to push them from the defensive lines near Beilohorivka and Hryhorivka in the Siverskyi direction.

With the support of attack and bomber aircraft in the direction of Toretsk, the Russians attacked four times near Toretsk, Dilyivka and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 39 enemy assaults in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promenya, Novogrodivka, Krutoy Yar, Selidovoy, Lysivka, and Novooleksiivka.