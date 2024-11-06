The Ukrainian military showed how they destroy the occupiers on the BMP-1 on the outskirts of Chasovoy Yar. At the same time, the soldiers of the Armed Forces moved along the route of the Russians.

How the BMP of the AFU works effectively in the Russian army — video

This was reported to the "Khortytsia" OSUV.

This was reported to the "Khortytsia" OSUV.

In the video, you can see footage of the departure and operation of an infantry fighting vehicle on the outskirts of Chasovoy Yar.

The BMP-1 crew worked along the route of the enemy's movement, along which he is trying to advance towards our positions.

BMP-1: what is known

BMP-1 is the first Soviet mass-produced armored combat tracked vehicle capable of swimming and designed to transport personnel of motorized rifle units to the battlefield, increase its mobility, armament and protection on the battlefield, as well as for joint actions with tanks in battle.

The progenitor of such a class of combat vehicles as infantry fighting vehicles; the world's first mass-produced infantry fighting vehicle. BMP-1 is designed to transport and support one motorized rifle unit.

Combat maintenance of the car — 11 people: