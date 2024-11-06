The AFU showed the combat work of BMP on the positions of the occupiers near Chasov Yar

The Ukrainian military showed how they destroy the occupiers on the BMP-1 on the outskirts of Chasovoy Yar. At the same time, the soldiers of the Armed Forces moved along the route of the Russians.
Points of attention
- The video showcases the combat work of BMP-1 by the Ukrainian military against occupiers near Chasovoy Yar, highlighting the crucial role of armored vehicles in national defense.
- BMP-1, the first Soviet mass-produced armored combat vehicle, is designed to support motorized rifle units with high mobility, armament, and protection on the battlefield.
- The combat service of BMP-1 consists of 11 people, ensuring effective operation in battle and solidifying its importance in military operations for national security.
- BMP-1 is capable of transporting personnel, enhancing mobility, armament, and protection on the battlefield, and working in conjunction with tanks for efficient combat actions.
- The video provides insight into the reality of combat through the eyes of soldiers, emphasizing the risks they take daily for victory and the collective defense of the country.
How the BMP of the AFU works effectively in the Russian army — video
This was reported to the "Khortytsia" OSUV.
In the video, you can see footage of the departure and operation of an infantry fighting vehicle on the outskirts of Chasovoy Yar.
The BMP-1 crew worked along the route of the enemy's movement, along which he is trying to advance towards our positions.
BMP-1: what is known
BMP-1 is the first Soviet mass-produced armored combat tracked vehicle capable of swimming and designed to transport personnel of motorized rifle units to the battlefield, increase its mobility, armament and protection on the battlefield, as well as for joint actions with tanks in battle.
Combat maintenance of the car — 11 people:
three crew members (mechanic-driver, gunner-operator and commander of the department/combat vehicle),
8 people landing.
