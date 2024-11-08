According to the information of the General Staff, during the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 1,580 invaders of the occupation army of the Russian Federation and repelled 147 enemy attacks on the front.

What is happening at the front

It is noted that 3 unsuccessful attacks by Russian occupiers in the Vovchansk region were recorded in the Kharkiv region .

In the direction of Kupyansk, invaders from the Kremlin's criminal army carried out 12 unsuccessful attacks in the direction of Petropavlivka, Kruglyakivka, Kindrashyvka, Kolisnykyvka and Lozova.

At the same time, 17 enemy attacks were recorded in the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region . The Ukrainian military repelled enemy assault attempts in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Grekivka, Makiivka, Katerynivka, Terniv, Torskyi, Serebryanka, Bilogorivka, and Hryhorivka.

In the direction of Siversk, the Ukrainian military repulsed one enemy attack in the area of Pereizny.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian occupiers made 7 unsuccessful attack attempts in Stupochki and Bila Hora areas.

The enemy also carried out 7 attacks in the Toretsk area.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the Ukrainian military stopped 24 offensive attempts by the Russian occupiers in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promenya, Lysivka, Krutoy Yar, Hryhorivka, Sukhoi Yar, and Selidovoy.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 50 enemy attempts in the areas of Illinka, Novoselidivka, Kreminnaya Balka, Novodmytrivka, Sontsivka, Maksimilianivka, Antonivka, Dalnyi, and Katerynivka.

In addition, the enemy made 5 unsuccessful attempts to advance near Trudovoy, Rozlyv, and Suhy Yali.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers did not carry out offensive actions during the day.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Armed Forces 3 times.

What is known about current and total enemy losses

Personnel — about 705 thousand 880 (+1 thousand 580) people,

tanks — 9 thousand 233 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles — 18 thousand 661 (+49) units,

artillery systems — 2 thousand 226 (+32) units,

RSZV — 1 thousand 245 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 996 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369(+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18 thousand 526 (+118),

cruise missiles — 2,631 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28 thousand 495 (+84) units,

special equipment — 3,602 (+6)