In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the Defense Forces successfully repelled a massive assault by Russian troops. In particular, our defenders destroyed an entire battalion of invaders.
Points of attention
- Defense forces in Kurshchyna destroyed an entire battalion of Russian invaders, pushing back their attacks and eliminating armored vehicles
- Russian troops are preparing for an offensive in the Kursk region, gathering 50 thousand soldiers to put pressure on Ukraine
- Supporting North Korean forces could result in significant losses to Russian and North Korean forces, similar to those in eastern Ukraine
- Ukrainian and American officials expect an attack by North Korean troops and Russians in the coming days.
In Kurshchyna, the Defense Forces staged a "black day" for Russians
As the press officer of the 47th separate mechanized brigade, Anastasia Blyshchyk, said, November 11 was a real "black day" for the Russian invaders, who carried out 5-6 waves of attacks.
According to Anastasia Blyshchyk, on November 11, the enemy attacked with forces equivalent to a battalion, but the Defense Forces destroyed the entire unit. Those who hid in the landings will be searched for and eliminated by Ukrainian drones.
Blyshchyk noted that the situation in the direction is difficult, but under control.
Regarding the presence of North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region, the press officer reported that they have not yet been recorded in the area of responsibility of the 47th brigade. Obviously, the enemy is still preparing to engage them in hostilities.
The Russian Federation gathered 50,000 soldiers for the offensive in the Kursk region
According to the publication, which refers to American and Ukrainian officials, Russian troops are preparing to launch an offensive in the Kursk region.
According to the latest US assessment, Russia has accumulated enough forces to exert pressure on several fronts simultaneously without reducing the number of troops in eastern Ukraine.
American officials note that a large-scale offensive in the Kursk region has not yet been launched. Ukrainian officials expect an attack involving the North Korean military in the coming days.
Currently, North Korean soldiers are training with Russian forces in the west of the Kursk region.
According to US sources, Russia is training the North Korean military in artillery fire, basic infantry tactics and trench-clearing skills. Ukrainian sources note that the North Korean forces are divided into assault units and support units.
U.S. officials believe it will be difficult to dislodge Ukrainian forces from Kursk Oblast, and Russian and North Korean forces are likely to suffer heavy casualties similar to those the occupiers have suffered in eastern Ukraine.
