The Russian Federation gathered 50,000 soldiers for the offensive in the Kursk region — what is known

Russia has assembled a group of 50,000 military personnel, including North Korean soldiers. In particular, they are preparing to attack Ukrainian positions.

What is known about Russia's plans in the Kursk region

According to the publication, which refers to American and Ukrainian officials, Russian troops are preparing to launch an offensive in the Kursk region.

According to the latest US assessment, Russia has accumulated enough forces to exert pressure on several fronts simultaneously without reducing the number of troops in eastern Ukraine.

American officials note that a large-scale offensive in the Kursk region has not yet been launched. Ukrainian officials expect an attack involving the North Korean military in the coming days.

Currently, North Korean soldiers are training with Russian forces in the west of the Kursk region.

According to US sources, Russia is training the North Korean military in artillery fire, basic infantry tactics and trench-clearing skills. Ukrainian sources note that North Korean forces are divided into assault units and support units. Share

U.S. officials believe it will be difficult to dislodge Ukrainian forces from Kursk Oblast, and Russian and North Korean forces are likely to suffer heavy casualties similar to those the occupiers have suffered in eastern Ukraine.

What is known about the movement of North Korean soldiers

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on October 27, 2024, on the Kursk-Voronezh highway, the police stopped a KamAZ with civilian license plates loaded by North Korean military personnel.

In addition, it is emphasized that the driver of the truck, who was traveling in the trailer of reinforcements from the DPRK, did not have a combat order.

From the new radio interception of the GUR, it becomes known that the staff members of the 810th separate marine brigade of the Russian occupation army, which was assigned North Korean assistance from KamAZ, are trying to find out whether they have a stopped truck on the balance sheet and why the driver does not have the proper papers.

It will be recalled that on October 18, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that about 11,000 North Korean infantrymen are currently undergoing training in the east of Russia. They will be ready to participate in hostilities against Ukraine from November 1.