With what Russia armed the soldiers of the DPRK — intelligence data

During the past week, the aggressor country Russia transferred more than 7,000 soldiers of the North Korean army from the Primorsky Krai to the regions near Ukraine.

North Korean soldiers are armed like infantry

According to Ukrainian intelligence, North Korean troops were moved with the help of at least 28 military transport planes of the Russian Air Force.

"Moscow has armed North Koreans, in particular, with 60mm mortars, AK-12 assault rifles, RPK/PKM machine guns, SVD/SVCH sniper rifles, Fenix ATGMs, and RPG-7s," the GUR said in a statement. Share

In addition, the North Korean soldiers, or as they are called in the Russian occupation army — "special Buryats" — were given some night vision devices, thermal imagers, collimator sights and binoculars.

In fact, the Russian army armed a new batch of foreign cannon fodder as ordinary infantry.

It is important to understand that the training of the North Korean invaders, whom Russia has decided to involve in the war against Ukraine, takes place at five training grounds in the far east of the aggressor country.

What is wrong with Russia's idea of involving North Korean soldiers

The American Institute for the Study of War noted that it is currently difficult to understand exactly how Putin intends to use North Korean forces to be effective in the field.

It is quite likely that they will immediately suffer huge losses and will not change the situation at the front in any way, as the Kremlin wants.

According to analysts, Kim Jong-un decided to take part in the war on the side of Russia in order to gain valuable combat experience in modern warfare.