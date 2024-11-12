Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is in a hurry to return the territory of the Kursk region to Russian control before the inauguration of the new US president Donald Trump on January 20, 2025. For this, he deployed several thousand soldiers.

What is known about Putin's plans for the Kursk region

As the publication notes, according to the estimates of NATO allies, Putin seeks to regain control over the territories lost during the offensive of Ukraine before the inauguration of Trump on January 20.

British military intelligence, cited by The Telegraph, predicts that Russia will increase kamikaze drone attacks on Ukrainian positions, particularly from new launch sites near the border.

About 12,000 North Korean conscripts are expected to join the fighting in the Kursk region under a military support agreement between Russia and North Korea signed this year.

Ukrainian analysts suggest that the Kremlin may try to use this large-scale counteroffensive in the Kursk region to further advance into the northeastern Sumy region of Ukraine.

According to the publication, Russia has now regained control of approximately half of the territory previously occupied by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that Ukrainian positions were being attacked by "tens of thousands of enemy soldiers from the most powerful Russian strike units."

Western diplomats have expressed concern that Putin will seek to quickly seize territory before Trump's inauguration to strengthen Russia's position in potential peace talks.

The Russian Federation gathered 50,000 soldiers for the offensive in the Kursk region

According to the publication, which refers to American and Ukrainian officials, Russian troops are preparing to launch an offensive in the Kursk region.

According to the latest US assessment, Russia has accumulated enough forces to exert pressure on several fronts simultaneously without reducing the number of troops in eastern Ukraine.

American officials note that a large-scale offensive in the Kursk region has not yet been launched. Ukrainian officials expect an attack involving the North Korean military in the coming days.

Currently, North Korean soldiers are training with Russian forces in the west of the Kursk region.

According to US sources, Russia is training the North Korean military in artillery fire, basic infantry tactics and trench-clearing skills. Ukrainian sources note that the North Korean forces are divided into assault units and support units.

U.S. officials believe it will be difficult to dislodge Ukrainian forces from Kursk Oblast, and Russian and North Korean forces are likely to suffer heavy casualties similar to those the occupiers have suffered in eastern Ukraine.