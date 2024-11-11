Russian soldiers shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna

Russian troops allegedly shot at least two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war. It happened in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Lubinets reacted to the information about another execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers of the Russian Federation
The Ombudsman reported that he had already sent letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross with a request to intervene in the situation.
He also called on the international community to immediately react to this act of cruelty in order to stop Russian aggression.
The Russian military killed more than 120 Ukrainian prisoners of war during the year
Denys Lysenko, head of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, announced this.
According to him, the rapid increase in cases of murder of Ukrainian defenders during surrender began at the end of 2023 and reached unprecedented proportions this year.
The largest number of crimes was recorded in the Donetsk region — 17 cases, during which 62 prisoners were killed.
