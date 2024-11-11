Russian soldiers shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna
Ukraine
Dmytro Lubinets
Читати українською

Russian troops allegedly shot at least two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war. It happened in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops probably shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna.
  • Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian ombudsman, appealed to international organizations to respond to this act of cruelty.
  • During the year, the Russian military killed more than 120 Ukrainian prisoners of war, the most crimes were recorded in the Donetsk region.
  • The Prosecutor General's Office has begun an analysis of all cases of murder of Ukrainian defenders and is building cases against representatives of the high command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Lubinets reacted to the information about another execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers of the Russian Federation

Prisoners of war must always be protected, in particular from acts of violence. Instead, Russia once again committed a war crime, which is a serious violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.

Dmytro Lubinets

The Ombudsman reported that he had already sent letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross with a request to intervene in the situation.

He also called on the international community to immediately react to this act of cruelty in order to stop Russian aggression.

How many more lives must be lost for the world to act? Russia must bear responsibility for every crime and for every broken life, the ombudsman said.

The Russian military killed more than 120 Ukrainian prisoners of war during the year

Denys Lysenko, head of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, announced this.

According to him, the rapid increase in cases of murder of Ukrainian defenders during surrender began at the end of 2023 and reached unprecedented proportions this year.

The largest number of crimes was recorded in the Donetsk region — 17 cases, during which 62 prisoners were killed.

We are currently analyzing all these cases, looking for patterns, regularities regarding these atrocities. And now we are already building cases against representatives of the high command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, who, in our opinion, may be involved in the organization of such crimes or in the failure to take measures to stop them and punish the guilty.

