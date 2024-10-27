The occupiers of the Russian Federation shot civilians in Selidovo — an investigation has been launched
Office of the Prosecutor General
Читати українською

In the city of Selidove in Donetsk region, Russian invaders shot local residents. Currently, the prosecutor's office has started an investigation.

In Selidovo, the occupiers shot local residents

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, on October 27, information appeared in several Telegram channels that the occupiers killed civilians in Selidovo.

The released video shows how representatives of the aggressor's forces probably fired on a civilian car with automatic weapons. At the time of the attack, two people were in the car, one of them was injured, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Фото — t.me/pgo_gov_ua
Фото — t.me/pgo_gov_ua

Armed Forces soldiers arrived at the scene, pulled the wounded man away from the line of fire, provided him with first aid and evacuated civilians.

According to preliminary data, the incident took place on October 24.

In addition, according to the media, the enemy shot two women in the city. Also, as noted by Internet resources, in the area of ​​the private sector, which was practically not affected by active hostilities, there are bodies of dead civilians.

That is, these murders took place, previously, already after the enemy took control of these territories. Urgent investigations and searches are currently being conducted, aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the events and identifying the victims of the occupiers, law enforcement officers said.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russian occupiers executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield

The law enforcement officers have data on the execution of 93 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military on the battlefield. This was reported by the head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, Yuriy Belousov.

According to him, 80% of cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year. At the same time, the trend began to appear in November of last year, when "there were changes in the attitude of Russian servicemen towards our prisoners of war for the worse," the head of the "war department" noted.

