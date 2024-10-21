Russian occupiers shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war near Selidovе
Russian occupiers shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war near Selidovе

Office of the Prosecutor General
AFU
The occupiers of the Russian Federation captured two Ukrainian servicemen near Selidovе, Donetsk region, and shot them at close range with machine guns.

The occupiers shot two Ukrainians after they surrendered

On October 18, 2024, at 2:38 p.m., representatives of the Russian army captured two Ukrainian servicemen in the Pokrovsky district.

The occupiers, who stormed the plantation near the town of Selidove, laid the unarmed prisoners of war face down.

They kept them in this position, pressing their feet to the ground, and after some time they shot them at close range with automatic weapons.

The prosecutor's office has started a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The OGP stressed that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime.

Russian terrorists shot 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war

Deepstate analysts, citing sources from the 1st OTBr, note that Russian troops shot dead nine Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region.

According to their data, it happened on October 10 in the area of the settlement Zeleny Shlyah. According to preliminary data, Ukrainian drone operators and allies "came to the positions with the opinion that they were in the relative rear, but they were already forced to come into contact with the enemy and fire back."

As DeepState points out, the amount of white ammunition is limited, so the Ukrainian fighters were forced to surrender.

