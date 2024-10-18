The occupiers of the Russia shot a wounded Ukrainian prisoner of war near Bakhmut

In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian invaders shot a probably wounded serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who was captured by them, the law enforcement officers started an investigation.

The occupiers shot another Ukrainian prisoner of war

According to operational data, while performing a combat mission in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region, a Ukrainian military man was probably wounded. After some time, the Russian invaders captured the building where he was staying, and the soldier himself was taken prisoner.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The unarmed defender, who was lying on the ground, was shot dead by the Russian military.

It has been preliminarily established that everything happened around 10:00 a.m. on September 6, near the "Phenol Plant" in the territory of the New York village.

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings based on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The OGP emphasizes that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime. Share

Russia shot more than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war

Ukraine is already aware of more than a hundred cases of executions by the Russian military of soldiers of the Defense Forces who surrendered as prisoners.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

As the ombudsman noted, the killing of Ukrainian defenders during their capture is a conscious policy of Russia, but international organizations turn a blind eye to it.

The authorized representative of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized that he does not see any public or legal reaction to these events — there are still no arrest warrants for war criminals. According to him, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are doing everything possible to fix such crimes.

Lubinets officially handed over the materials about the facts of the executions to Tetyana Moskalkova, the commissioner for human rights in the Russian Federation.