Execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by soldiers of the Russian Federation. Ukraine has launched an investigation

Law enforcement officers have started an investigation into the execution of a Ukrainian serviceman with a sword by the occupiers of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian law enforcement officers have begun an investigation into the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by sword by the Russian occupiers.
- The criminal regime demonstrably demonstrates animal cruelty and cynicism, violating the laws of war and civilized values.
- The Prosecutor General demands the punishment of those involved in this war crime and calls on the world to respond decisively to the atrocities of the occupiers.
- The Commissioner for Human Rights emphasizes gross violations of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War in relations with Ukrainian soldiers.
The Prosecutor General's Office has started urgent investigative and investigative actions
As noted, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office has started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.
According to the posts of Telegram channels, which published information about the execution of the Ukrainian defender, the war crime was committed in the city of Novogrodivka.
In the published photos, there was a sticky tape on one of the hands of the dead soldier. In particular, there was no military equipment on it.
Currently, investigative and search actions are being carried out, as well as the circumstances of the crime are being investigated in order to identify the involved and guilty persons.
Russian soldiers executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with a sword
Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets reported on another crime committed by the Russian army. The occupiers demonstratively executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war.
Dmytro Lubnets emphasized that such actions are a gross violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War
On September 17, a photo of an executed Ukrainian soldier appeared on social networks. The soldier lost a sword on which "For Kursk" is written. Gray tape is visible on the soldier's hand, probably his hands were tied before the execution.
