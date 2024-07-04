110 Ukrainian war prisoners were executed in Russian prisons, General Prosecutor's Office reports

Investigators of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in cooperation with Ukrainian colleagues are investigating the facts of torture and inhumane treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the places of their detention on the territory of Russia.
Points of attention
- Investigations by the International Criminal Court and the Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office confirm the facts of violence and crimes committed in Russian prisons against Ukrainian military personnel.
- Yuriy Belousov, head of the War Department of the OGP, stated that the investigation of war crimes in the Russian Federation is a priority task.
- The war crimes of the Russian Federation are not random incidents but part of the strategy of the Russian regime.
110 Ukrainian war prisoners were executed in Russian prisons
The torture of Ukrainian prisoners in Russian prisons is becoming systematic and shows that it is an integral part of Russian policy. The head of the War Department of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, former human rights defender Yuriy Bielousov, said.
Also, according to him, the Russians executed more than 110 Ukrainian soldiers in places of detention.
Russian commanders ordered to behead AFU soldier, General Prosecutor Kostin says
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin reported on the arbitrariness of Russian commanders who ordered the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier in the Donetsk region.
The Prosecutor General's Office received information that the Russian commanders gave orders not to capture Ukrainian servicemen, but instead to kill them with inhuman cruelty — by beheading.
These criminal orders were given at the battalion and company leadership level of the occupying forces.
