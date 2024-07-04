110 Ukrainian war prisoners were executed in Russian prisons, General Prosecutor's Office reports

Investigators of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in cooperation with Ukrainian colleagues are investigating the facts of torture and inhumane treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the places of their detention on the territory of Russia.

110 Ukrainian war prisoners were executed in Russian prisons

The torture of Ukrainian prisoners in Russian prisons is becoming systematic and shows that it is an integral part of Russian policy. The head of the War Department of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, former human rights defender Yuriy Bielousov, said.

We have a separate unit that deals with this area. It is only a matter of time before these individuals fall into our hands. Yuri Belousov Head of the OGP War Department

Also, according to him, the Russians executed more than 110 Ukrainian soldiers in places of detention.

It is really difficult to investigate, because we do not have access to the territory, and sometimes to the bodies of the dead. But there are various technologies that allow us to document as much as possible what happened, even without access, — said Yurii Belousov. Share

Russian commanders ordered to behead AFU soldier, General Prosecutor Kostin says

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin reported on the arbitrariness of Russian commanders who ordered the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier in the Donetsk region.

The Prosecutor General's Office received information that the Russian commanders gave orders not to capture Ukrainian servicemen, but instead to kill them with inhuman cruelty — by beheading.

The crime was committed in the Donetsk region. This is a terrible barbarism that has no place in the 21st century. This is another proof that the war crimes committed by the aggressor are not isolated incidents but a planned strategy of the Russian regime. Andriy Kostin Prosecutor General of Ukraine

These criminal orders were given at the battalion and company leadership level of the occupying forces.