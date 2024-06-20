Ukraine found over 200 Russian locations for detention of Ukrainian POWs

As of June 20, Russia has established 186 places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are kept and 29 places where Ukrainians are tortured and treated cruelly.
- 90% of Ukrainians returned from captivity in the Russian Federation report facts of ill-treatment, including the use of torture and sexual violence.
- The Prosecutor General of Ukraine disclosed information about the order to behead a Ukrainian soldier in Donetsk region, which indicates the planned strategy of the Russian regime regarding war crimes.
- Criminal orders to behead soldiers were given at the level of battalion and company leadership of the occupying forces.
186 places of detention of Ukrainian POWs were found in Russia
Dmytro Usov, Secretary of the Coordinating Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, announced this at the meeting of the Council on Human Rights, Gender Equality and Diversity at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
The secretary emphasized that 3,210 Ukrainian citizens have been returned from Russian captivity to date.
At the same time, 90% of Ukrainians who returned from captivity confirmed the fact of cruel treatment of them.
Usov noted that in the places where Ukrainian citizens are kept, as a rule, such forms of torture are used as inflicting injuries with electric stun guns, wooden sticks, hammers, plastic pipes, fittings, amputation of fingers, ears, nose, stabbing and cutting wounds, beatings with hands and feet, shots to the limbs, failure to provide medical aid, simulation of execution, oppression, pouring water into the mouth through a cloth, immersing the head in a container with water. Cases of sexual violence are not uncommon.
The Coordination Headquarters added that all the listed facts are being studied by the Prosecutor General's Office.
Russian commanders ordered the beheading of AFU soldier in the Donetsk region
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin reported on the order of Russian commanders who ordered the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier in the Donetsk region.
The Prosecutor General's Office received information that the Russian commanders gave orders not to capture Ukrainian servicemen but instead to kill them with inhuman cruelty — by beheading.
These criminal orders were given at the battalion and company leadership level of the occupying forces.
We will not leave these crimes unpunished. I urge the entire civilised world to isolate and punish the terrorist country.
