Ukraine found over 200 Russian locations for detention of Ukrainian POWs

As of June 20, Russia has established 186 places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are kept and 29 places where Ukrainians are tortured and treated cruelly.

Dmytro Usov, Secretary of the Coordinating Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, announced this at the meeting of the Council on Human Rights, Gender Equality and Diversity at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

At this moment, we have found 186 places of detention for our prisoners of war and 29 places of detention where our citizens are tortured and oppressed, and I mean two categories: prisoners of war and civilians. Dmytro Usov Secretary of the Coordinating Staff on the Treatment of Prisoners of War

The secretary emphasized that 3,210 Ukrainian citizens have been returned from Russian captivity to date.

At the same time, 90% of Ukrainians who returned from captivity confirmed the fact of cruel treatment of them.

Usov noted that in the places where Ukrainian citizens are kept, as a rule, such forms of torture are used as inflicting injuries with electric stun guns, wooden sticks, hammers, plastic pipes, fittings, amputation of fingers, ears, nose, stabbing and cutting wounds, beatings with hands and feet, shots to the limbs, failure to provide medical aid, simulation of execution, oppression, pouring water into the mouth through a cloth, immersing the head in a container with water. Cases of sexual violence are not uncommon.

The Coordination Headquarters added that all the listed facts are being studied by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Russian commanders ordered the beheading of AFU soldier in the Donetsk region

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin reported on the order of Russian commanders who ordered the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier in the Donetsk region.

The Prosecutor General's Office received information that the Russian commanders gave orders not to capture Ukrainian servicemen but instead to kill them with inhuman cruelty — by beheading.

The crime was committed in the Donetsk region. This is a terrible barbarism that has no place in the 21st century. It is another proof that the war crimes committed by the aggressor are not isolated incidents but a planned strategy of the Russian regime. Andriy Kostin Prosecutor General of Ukraine

These criminal orders were given at the battalion and company leadership level of the occupying forces.