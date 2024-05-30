Ukraine opens third detention camp for Russian prisoners of war

The first prisoners of the Russian occupation army have been brought to a new camp for prisoners of war in Ukraine.

What is known about the opening of a new camp for Russian prisoners of war

It is noted that due to the large number of captured Russian occupiers and Russia's blocking of POW exchanges, Ukraine is forced to open new places for keeping Russian prisoners.

According to representatives of the "I want to live" project, this is probably not the last such camp that will be opened in Ukraine.

It is emphasised that, unlike the aggressor country Russia, Ukraine adheres to the norms of the Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners of war.

In particular, captured Russian occupiers are not held in strict regime colonies together with prisoners, but in camps and special units at the pre-trial detention center specifically intended for prisoners of war.

They are not deprived of contact with their relatives, the International Red Cross is allowed to visit them, they are able to receive parcels and money transfers, work, do sports and leisure.

What is known about Russia's blocking of POW exchanges

On May 29, Tatyana Moskalkova, the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, officially announced that the Russian authorities decided to suspend the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine and unjustifiably blamed Kyiv for everything.

Unfortunately, exchanges have been suspended for several months due to Ukraine, which constantly puts forward new far-fetched demands, the Russian Ombudsman cynically stated. Share