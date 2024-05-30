Ukraine opens third detention camp for Russian prisoners of war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine opens third detention camp for Russian prisoners of war

Ukraine opens third detention camp for Russian prisoners of war
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The first prisoners of the Russian occupation army have been brought to a new camp for prisoners of war in Ukraine.

What is known about the opening of a new camp for Russian prisoners of war

It is noted that due to the large number of captured Russian occupiers and Russia's blocking of POW exchanges, Ukraine is forced to open new places for keeping Russian prisoners.

According to representatives of the "I want to live" project, this is probably not the last such camp that will be opened in Ukraine.

It is emphasised that, unlike the aggressor country Russia, Ukraine adheres to the norms of the Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners of war.

In particular, captured Russian occupiers are not held in strict regime colonies together with prisoners, but in camps and special units at the pre-trial detention center specifically intended for prisoners of war.

They are not deprived of contact with their relatives, the International Red Cross is allowed to visit them, they are able to receive parcels and money transfers, work, do sports and leisure.

What is known about Russia's blocking of POW exchanges

On May 29, Tatyana Moskalkova, the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, officially announced that the Russian authorities decided to suspend the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine and unjustifiably blamed Kyiv for everything.

Unfortunately, exchanges have been suspended for several months due to Ukraine, which constantly puts forward new far-fetched demands, the Russian Ombudsman cynically stated.

Previously, Moskalkova publicly lied about sending the Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets a list of 500 prisoners whom Ukraine has allegedly refused to take for several months.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Almost 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal are still in Russian captivity
Azovstal
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia suspends exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine
Tatyana Moskalkova

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?