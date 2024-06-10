Families of Ukrainian POWs and missing persons to receive notifications in 'Diia' app: details

From now on, the Coordination Headquarters will send notifications to relatives of prisoners and missing persons through ‘Diia’ to protect them from fakes.

Families of prisoners and missing persons will be visited in Diia

It is noted that the Russians often take advantage of the vulnerability of the families of prisoners of war, civilians who are held in semi-detention, and those who are missing.

Posing as representatives of the Coordinating Staff, they send messages demanding money in exchange for "release from captivity." Or they ask to go to a link, and then they steal a person's data.

To avoid this, all notifications from the office of the Coordination Headquarters on the treatment of prisoners of war will be in "Diia". Previously, families were informed via SMS, but now they will receive push notifications in Diia.

When a person disappears, his family leaves a statement in his personal account on the website of the Coordination Headquarters. Diia will receive notifications that the application has been confirmed, when information has been added to the case, and when the person has been released from captivity. Share

If a person was considered missing, and then confirmed information appeared that he was in captivity, then relatives would also receive a notification in Diia.

Important: To receive such notifications, you need to log in to "Diia," have a verified taxpayer's card and submit applications through the personal office of the Coordination Headquarters.

General tips for relatives looking for missing Ukrainian militaries

The HQ warns that you should not provide your personal information or information about a missing person to unverified organisations and individuals.

They call to be especially alert to the groups in the telegram for the search of prisoners.

They also draw attention to the fact that the relatives must collect all possible facts and evidence necessary to search for the missing person and provide this information to the relevant institutions and organisations.

Such evidence includes:

screenshots of messages,

audio recordings of conversations,

video from surveillance cameras,

video from enemy resources.

The Roadmap of the Coordination Headquarters contains tips, recommendations, and algorithms for the family of a serviceman in cases of disappearance, capture, or death.