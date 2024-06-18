Russia's commanders order to behead AFU soldier in Donetsk region, Ukraine General Prosecutor says

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin reported on the arbitrariness of Russian commanders who ordered the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The Russian military once again violated the norms of international humanitarian law.
- Ukrainian defenders are subjected to brutal treatment and torture by the Russian occupiers in captivity.
- The Prosecutor General's Office announced that over 2,200 Ukrainian soldiers were tortured in Russian captivity.
Russian commanders gave the order to behead Ukrainian soldiers
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin informed this information.
The Prosecutor General's Office received information that the Russian commanders gave orders not to capture Ukrainian servicemen but instead to kill them with inhuman cruelty - by beheading.
These criminal orders were given at the battalion and company leadership level of the occupying forces.
Kostin named the number of victims of Russian captivity
More than 2,200 Ukrainian defenders have been recognized as victims in the proceedings regarding their stay in captivity. At least 25 facilities where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held have been established in 15 regions of Russia.
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin talked about this on the national newscast.
He noted that prisoners of war are tortured and kept in inhumane conditions.
Even for communicating in the Ukrainian language, they are subjected to beatings and other forms of physical violence.
There are cases when Ukrainian prisoners who have returned from captivity say that they witnessed the murders of other prisoners.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-