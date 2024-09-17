Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported on another crime committed by the Russian army. The occupiers demonstratively executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war.
Points of attention
- Russian soldiers executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with a sword, demonstrating a huge level of barbarism and cruelty.
- Russia's actions are a gross violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War and show a systematic disregard for international laws and norms.
- The UN mission recorded an increase in the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians over a certain period.
- Violations of human rights on the part of Russia were recorded by the Commissioner for Human Rights, who sent letters to international organizations regarding this issue.
- The Prosecutor General's Office conducts several dozen criminal proceedings on the facts of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war, showing the seriousness of the events and the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice.
The Russians executed an unarmed Ukrainian soldier with a sword
Dmytro Lubnets emphasized that such actions are a gross violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
On September 17, a photo of an executed Ukrainian soldier appeared on social networks. The soldier lost a sword on which "For Kursk" is written. Gray tape is visible on the soldier's hand, probably his hands were tied before the execution. It is not known exactly where it happened.
Russian soldiers shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war
The UN mission recorded the execution of 32 Ukrainian prisoners of war from December 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024, noting that the number of such crimes by the Russians is increasing.
In total, the Prosecutor General's Office currently conducts about 40 criminal proceedings on the facts of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.
In addition, on June 3, the prosecutor's office began an investigation into the harsh treatment of prisoners in the Kharkiv area, including mock executions.
