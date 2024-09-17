Russian soldiers executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with a sword

Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported on another crime committed by the Russian army. The occupiers demonstratively executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war.

The Russians executed an unarmed Ukrainian soldier with a sword

Another war crime — the Russians executed with a sword an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with his hands bound with tape. The level of barbarism and bloodthirstiness is unfathomable. How much longer will the world watch as Russia openly shows contempt for any norms and laws? Dmytro Lubinets Commissioner for human rights

Dmytro Lubnets emphasized that such actions are a gross violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

I sent letters to international organizations, the ICRC and the UN, so that they record another violation of human rights by Russia, Dmytro Lubinets said. Share

On September 17, a photo of an executed Ukrainian soldier appeared on social networks. The soldier lost a sword on which "For Kursk" is written. Gray tape is visible on the soldier's hand, probably his hands were tied before the execution. It is not known exactly where it happened.

Russian soldiers shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war

The UN mission recorded the execution of 32 Ukrainian prisoners of war from December 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024, noting that the number of such crimes by the Russians is increasing.

In total, the Prosecutor General's Office currently conducts about 40 criminal proceedings on the facts of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

In addition, on June 3, the prosecutor's office began an investigation into the harsh treatment of prisoners in the Kharkiv area, including mock executions.