Almost all Ukrainian prisoners of war are subjected to torture by the occupiers — Prosecutor General

90% of Ukrainian prisoners of war are subjected to physical and moral torture, as evidenced by the screening of those who returned from Russian captivity.
Points of attention
- Russia has established a system of torture and inhumane treatment, with more than 2,200 Ukrainian defenders falling victim to these barbaric acts.
- The International Criminal Court is investigating these crimes to hold perpetrators accountable for the atrocities committed against Ukrainian prisoners of war.
- Ukrainian captives endure brutal treatment and torture in over 25 facilities across 15 regions in Russia, with evidence of abuse widely distributed online.
- The testimonies of former prisoners reveal instances of murders, beatings, and other forms of violence targeting Ukrainian captives in Russian custody.
Russia created a system of torture and inhumane treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin stated this with reference to "screening" - unofficial conversations with prisoners of war who returned to Ukraine.
Kostin noted that former prisoners of war say that in Russian captivity, people are subjected to all kinds of torture, inhumane treatment, physical, in particular sexual, and mental violence.
As the head of the International Criminal Court (ICC) team in Ukraine, Brenda Hollis, noted, they do not consider individual cases, but look at the "broad picture that represents crimes."
The ICC team is also studying the actions of the perpetrators of such medium and high-level crimes "who are subordinate to specific criminals."
The Prosecutor General named the number of victims of Russian captivity
More than 2,200 Ukrainian defenders have been recognized as victims in the proceedings regarding their stay in captivity. At least 25 facilities where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held have been established in 15 regions of Russia.
He noted that prisoners of war are tortured and kept in inhumane conditions.
Even for communicating in the Ukrainian language, they are subjected to beatings and other forms of physical violence.
There are cases when Ukrainian prisoners who have returned from captivity say that they witnessed the murders of other prisoners.
