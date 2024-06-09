Almost all Ukrainian prisoners of war are subjected to torture by the occupiers — Prosecutor General

90% of Ukrainian prisoners of war are subjected to physical and moral torture, as evidenced by the screening of those who returned from Russian captivity.

Russia created a system of torture and inhumane treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin stated this with reference to "screening" - unofficial conversations with prisoners of war who returned to Ukraine.

Kostin noted that former prisoners of war say that in Russian captivity, people are subjected to all kinds of torture, inhumane treatment, physical, in particular sexual, and mental violence.

The system that Russia has created is a system of torture and inhuman treatment of those who find themselves in their hands - in the occupied territories or on the territory of the Russian Federation. Andriy Kostin Prosecutor General of Ukraine

As the head of the International Criminal Court (ICC) team in Ukraine, Brenda Hollis, noted, they do not consider individual cases, but look at the "broad picture that represents crimes."

The ICC team is also studying the actions of the perpetrators of such medium and high-level crimes "who are subordinate to specific criminals."

The Prosecutor General named the number of victims of Russian captivity

More than 2,200 Ukrainian defenders have been recognized as victims in the proceedings regarding their stay in captivity. At least 25 facilities where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held have been established in 15 regions of Russia.

Videos of abuse of Ukrainian prisoners, which are distributed on the Internet, are only part of the criminal strategy of the Kremlin. Anyone who was in Russian captivity was subjected to brutal treatment or torture by the occupiers. Share

He noted that prisoners of war are tortured and kept in inhumane conditions.

Even for communicating in the Ukrainian language, they are subjected to beatings and other forms of physical violence.

There are cases when Ukrainian prisoners who have returned from captivity say that they witnessed the murders of other prisoners.