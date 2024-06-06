Ukraine's marines counterattacked in Kharkiv region, capturing Russian stormtroopers — video

Despite the frantic onslaught of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian soldiers conducted many successful operations.
- Ukrainian soldiers managed to capture a group of Russian stormtroopers in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.
- During the past day, 85 combat clashes occurred at the front with the Russian invaders.
- Successful military operations and counterattacks of Ukrainian soldiers testify to their readiness and high professionalism in the fight against the invaders.
Marines captured a group of Russian stormtroopers
Soldiers of the 36th separate marine brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinskyy reported on new achievements.
According to the soldiers, they managed to capture a group of Russian servicemen in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.
The press service of the 36th Separated Marine Brigade reported this.
Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that they are doing everything possible to actively replenish the exchange fund to return their comrades from Russian torture chambers.
What is known about the situation at the front as of June 6
During the past 24 hours, 85 combat clashes with the Russian invaders took place at the front.
On June 6, the Russian army launched one missile strike and 37 airstrikes (including 40 glide bombs) on the territory of Ukraine, using 499 kamikaze drones.
In addition, the enemy carried out 2,742 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.
According to Ukrainian defenders, there were five combat clashes with Russian soldiers in the Kharkiv direction.
Also, the soldiers of the Armed Forces successfully repelled three attacks in the areas of the village of Lyptsi and the city of Vovchansk.
