Ukraine's marines counterattacked in Kharkiv region, capturing Russian stormtroopers — video

Despite the frantic onslaught of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian soldiers conducted many successful operations.

Marines captured a group of Russian stormtroopers

Soldiers of the 36th separate marine brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinskyy reported on new achievements.

According to the soldiers, they managed to capture a group of Russian servicemen in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

The press service of the 36th Separated Marine Brigade reported this.

In the course of a lightning counterattack by Marines from Bilynka in Vovchansk, a group of Russian stormtroopers was captured by our soldiers, the report says.

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that they are doing everything possible to actively replenish the exchange fund to return their comrades from Russian torture chambers.

What is known about the situation at the front as of June 6

During the past 24 hours, 85 combat clashes with the Russian invaders took place at the front.

Our soldiers exhaust the enemy along the entire length of the battle line and in the rear. Today, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery struck 12 areas enemy personnel of concentration, two control points of unmanned aerial vehicles and a radar station, reports the AFU General Staff.

On June 6, the Russian army launched one missile strike and 37 airstrikes (including 40 glide bombs) on the territory of Ukraine, using 499 kamikaze drones.

In addition, the enemy carried out 2,742 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

According to Ukrainian defenders, there were five combat clashes with Russian soldiers in the Kharkiv direction.