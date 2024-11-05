Russian soldiers shot 6 captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Pokrovsky direction

During the week, the Russian invaders captured and shot six Ukrainian defenders. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, all this happened in the Pokrovsky direction.
Points of attention
- Russian soldiers kill not only Ukrainian prisoners of war, but also civilians.
- The actions of the Russian invaders are a violation of international law.
- The Prosecutor General's Office has already started a pre-trial investigation into the murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war.
The Russians continue to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war
The press service of the OGP indicates that on October 23, 2024, during the offensive on Selidove, the Russian invaders captured three Ukrainian fighters. After some time, they shot unarmed prisoners of war.
In addition, it is reported that already on November 1, during the assault on the fortifications of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the same Pokrovsky direction, three more prisoners of war were killed by Russian soldiers with automatic weapons.
What is important to understand is that these actions of the Russian invaders are a violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualify as an international crime.
Russians killed peaceful Ukrainians in Selidovo
On October 27, information was first published in several Telegram channels that Russian invaders shot civilians in Selidovo.
After that, Ukrainian soldiers immediately arrived at the scene, pulled the wounded man away from the line of fire, gave him first aid and evacuated civilians.
According to the latest data, the incident took place on October 24.
It also recently became known that the occupiers shot two women in the city. This happened in a private sector area that was virtually unaffected by active hostilities. It was there that the bodies of the dead civilians were found.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-