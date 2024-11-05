Russian soldiers shot 6 captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Pokrovsky direction

During the week, the Russian invaders captured and shot six Ukrainian defenders. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, all this happened in the Pokrovsky direction.

The Russians continue to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war

The press service of the OGP indicates that on October 23, 2024, during the offensive on Selidove, the Russian invaders captured three Ukrainian fighters. After some time, they shot unarmed prisoners of war.

In addition, it is reported that already on November 1, during the assault on the fortifications of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the same Pokrovsky direction, three more prisoners of war were killed by Russian soldiers with automatic weapons.

What is important to understand is that these actions of the Russian invaders are a violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualify as an international crime.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations into the fact of war crimes that caused the death of prisoners of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) were launched. The investigation is being conducted by SBU investigators in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Office of the Prosecutor General said in a statement.

Russians killed peaceful Ukrainians in Selidovo

On October 27, information was first published in several Telegram channels that Russian invaders shot civilians in Selidovo.

The released video shows how representatives of the aggressor's forces probably fired at a civilian car with automatic weapons. At the time of the attack, two people were in the car, one of them was injured, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

After that, Ukrainian soldiers immediately arrived at the scene, pulled the wounded man away from the line of fire, gave him first aid and evacuated civilians.

According to the latest data, the incident took place on October 24.