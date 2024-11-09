Lubinets reacted to the shooting of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier by the Russian occupiers

The Russian invaders shot a probably wounded, unarmed Ukrainian soldier. The video of yet another gruesome "execution" perpetrated by the occupiers is being spread by hostile publics. This was announced by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers committed a heinous act by shooting a wounded Ukrainian soldier, captured on video and spread online.
- Dmytro Lubinets addresses the ICRC and the UN, highlighting the cynical and cruel behavior of the Russian invaders and calling for justice.
- The shooting of unarmed Ukrainian soldiers by Russian occupiers violates international conventions, laws of warfare, and the Geneva Conventions, qualifying as an international crime.
- The ongoing pattern of Russian soldiers executing Ukrainian prisoners of war, as demonstrated in multiple incidents, underscores the urgent need for international intervention and accountability.
- Unpunished evil always returns, as Lubinets warns, emphasizing the importance of responding to such crimes to prevent their recurrence.
Russian occupiers killed a wounded Ukrainian soldier
Footage of Russian soldiers shooting a wounded Ukrainian soldier at close range appeared online. They caught it on video.
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reacted to this terrible tragedy, noting that he appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN.
If you do not respond to this, the crimes will be repeated. Unpunished evil always returns, Lubinets noted.
In the released footage, you can hear how, moments before the shooting, the Russians were asking the Ukrainian fighter where he was from and whether there was anyone else from the Defense Forces nearby. To this, the Ukrainian defender replied that he himself is from the Sumy region. At the same time, he assured that there was no one but him on this part of the front.
The Russians continue to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war
The press service of the OGP indicates that on October 23, 2024, during the offensive on Selidove, the Russian occupiers captured three Ukrainian fighters. After some time, they shot unarmed prisoners of war.
In addition, it is reported that already on November 1, during the assault on the fortifications of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the same Pokrovsky direction, three more prisoners of war were killed by Russian soldiers with automatic weapons.
These actions of the Russian invaders are a violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualify as an international crime.
