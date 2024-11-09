Lubinets reacted to the shooting of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier by the Russian occupiers

The Russian invaders shot a probably wounded, unarmed Ukrainian soldier. The video of yet another gruesome "execution" perpetrated by the occupiers is being spread by hostile publics. This was announced by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

Russian occupiers killed a wounded Ukrainian soldier

Footage of Russian soldiers shooting a wounded Ukrainian soldier at close range appeared online. They caught it on video.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reacted to this terrible tragedy, noting that he appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN.

The occupiers have no limit to cynicism and cruelty! The Russians shot an apparently wounded, unarmed Ukrainian soldier. They captured it on a video that is spreading online. Regarding this case, I am sending a letter to the ICRC and the UN. This is a violation of the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war. Dmytro Lubinets Ombudsman of Ukraine

If you do not respond to this, the crimes will be repeated. Unpunished evil always returns, Lubinets noted.

In the released footage, you can hear how, moments before the shooting, the Russians were asking the Ukrainian fighter where he was from and whether there was anyone else from the Defense Forces nearby. To this, the Ukrainian defender replied that he himself is from the Sumy region. At the same time, he assured that there was no one but him on this part of the front.

The Russians continue to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war

The press service of the OGP indicates that on October 23, 2024, during the offensive on Selidove, the Russian occupiers captured three Ukrainian fighters. After some time, they shot unarmed prisoners of war.

In addition, it is reported that already on November 1, during the assault on the fortifications of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the same Pokrovsky direction, three more prisoners of war were killed by Russian soldiers with automatic weapons.

These actions of the Russian invaders are a violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualify as an international crime.